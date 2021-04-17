Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.09. 417,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,179. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $387.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

