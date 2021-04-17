Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 280,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,299. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.