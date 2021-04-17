Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.42. 4,439,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.92 and a 52 week high of $417.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.29.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

