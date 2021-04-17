Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. 9,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.