Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 19,507 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SVMK were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,227,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 155,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.