Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

