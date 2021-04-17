Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.