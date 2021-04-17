Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $774,000 Stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557,216 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 363,561 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,012,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardtronics by 115.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 423,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CATM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

