Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $5,200,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SC stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

