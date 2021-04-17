Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $952,000 Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

