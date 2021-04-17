Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 139 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RLI were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in RLI by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 8,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point upped their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

