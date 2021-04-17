Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,292 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RPAI. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RPAI stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

