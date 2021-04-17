Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 86,047 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.33 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.