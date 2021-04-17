Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.05, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

