Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,996 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 175,575 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 769,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

