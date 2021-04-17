Private Capital Group LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $919,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,678,750 shares of company stock valued at $302,621,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

