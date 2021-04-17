Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

