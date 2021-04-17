Private Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.