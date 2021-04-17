Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

