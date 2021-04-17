Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

