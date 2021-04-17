Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

PSAC opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Property Solutions Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

