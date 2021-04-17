ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at $880,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.