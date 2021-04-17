Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.09.

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

