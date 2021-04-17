Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Cut by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

