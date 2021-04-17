Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Teck Resources stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

