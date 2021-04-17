Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.