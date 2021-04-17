QAD Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of QADB opened at $52.00 on Friday. QAD has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

