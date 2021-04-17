Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $17.66 or 0.00028489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 275% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,323,820 coins and its circulating supply is 98,290,017 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

