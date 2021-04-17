Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. 122,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,950,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qudian by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

