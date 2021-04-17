Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

