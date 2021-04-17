Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

