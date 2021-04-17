Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rakuten in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rakuten stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Rakuten has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

