Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,308 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Black Knight by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

