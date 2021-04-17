Raymond James Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $16.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $482.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

