Raymond James Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

