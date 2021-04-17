Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $76,440.00.

RDI stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

