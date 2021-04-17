Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $963,602.50 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00.

Redfin stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Redfin by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.