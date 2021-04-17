Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 13,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 791,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.