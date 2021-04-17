Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $155.09 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

