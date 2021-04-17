Remme Achieves Market Cap of $4.92 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Remme has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $245,661.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00068544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00716022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00086834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039097 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

