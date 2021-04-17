Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $13.00 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.