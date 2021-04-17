Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $600.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 588 ($7.68), with a volume of 78562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £462.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 514.99.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

