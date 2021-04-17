ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.