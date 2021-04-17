Rexel S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5465 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

RXEEY opened at $20.53 on Friday. Rexel has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXEEY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

