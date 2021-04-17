Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 482,318 shares.The stock last traded at $19.98 and had previously closed at $20.74.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The company has a market cap of $993.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

