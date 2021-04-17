Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 83,214 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,422,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 201,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,209,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

