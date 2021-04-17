Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.63 Million Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. POSCO makes up about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. 197,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,385. POSCO has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

