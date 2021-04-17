Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $4.68 on Friday, hitting $263.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,325. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

