Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,803,000. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,390,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,707. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.