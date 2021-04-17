Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 695 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $261.96. The stock had a trading volume of 934,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,183. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

